‘India can directly and bilaterally connect with any country for payment system’

As India during the 18th BRICS Summit proposed for an unified cross-border payment framework across member countries, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of One97 Communications and its consumer brand Paytm in an interview with TNIE’s Pushpita Dey, tells that India is now in a position to handhold other countries to develop such a payment system. Sharma said India is also in a position to export the technology to other countries. Edited excerpts:



BRICS is proposing a cross-border unified payment system. Can the BRICS bloc replicate India’s UPI model, and what are the biggest challenges to implementing a unified cross-border payment mechanism?

India being the pioneer (in unified payment system), we can handle other countries. I think the best thing is that up till now India has been the market for the global technology and with the payment and financial services and the AI, I can say that India will see the world as a market for our technology.

And this is clearly something that has changed in the last 10 years. The capabilities and the systems that we built in this country are now not just world class, but are of a scale which is dramatically bigger than many other systems that exist. The cost and the scale and the capability are phenomenal.

And it started from financial services and fintech and I can tell you the same is happening in AI. I was talking to a lot of people in different, different countries and since morning in different meetings and the kind of capabilities in AI that we as Paytm have delivered, I was like, we never thought that the world will be a market for our AI at a scale like no other. So, I see this as an opportunity for us, more like what we built, how can we disseminate or take this to the world? And places like BRICS, places where you're meeting the really the second set of the large economies in the world.