India, Canada begin fourth round of FTA talks, aim to conclude pact this year

India and Canada on Monday began the fourth round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with the two sides aiming to conclude the talks by the end of this year.

The five-day round, being held from September 14 to 18, will cover key areas including trade in goods and services, rules of origin and technical barriers to trade, an official said. The third round of negotiations was held in Ottawa in July.

The talks assume significance as India and Canada have set a target of taking bilateral trade to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Bilateral trade, however, fell 8.22 per cent to USD 7.95 billion in 2025-26, from USD 8.66 billion in 2024-25. India's exports to Canada rose to USD 4.67 billion from USD 4.22 billion, while imports declined to USD 3.28 billion from USD 4.44 billion.

India's major exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals. Key imports from Canada include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertilisers, paper and crude petroleum.

India's services exports to Canada are led by telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services.

(With inputs from PTI)