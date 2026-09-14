Sunrise sectors struggle to hire skilled employees

CHENNAI: India’s push to build manufacturing capabilities in sunrise sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, renewable energy and electric mobility is running into a shortage of skilled, industry-ready employees.

The problem has become more pronounced as the country seeks to expand domestic manufacturing following the global chip shortage of 2020-21. While the workforce has expanded, employers say the availability of people with the right technical skills and hands-on experience remains limited.

According to TeamLease EdTech, India’s semiconductor manufacturing sector could face a shortage of 2.5 lakh-3 lakh professionals by 2027, particularly in chip design, manufacturing, R&D and advanced packaging.

“The issue is therefore less about the overall availability of workers and more about whether they have the technical depth, practical exposure and production readiness required by these industries,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.