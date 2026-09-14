Tax department turns to AI for sharper scrutiny, compliance

The tax department is increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and information from multiple government databases to identify anomalies, detect potential tax risks and sharpen scrutiny of taxpayers.

According to tax officials and chartered accountants TNIE spoke to, the approach is moving beyond checking individual tax returns to analysing patterns across Income Tax Returns, GST returns, e-invoices, e-way bills, registrations and historical taxpayer behaviour. The objective is to make scrutiny more targeted and improve voluntary compliance.

The Income-Tax department already processes information available through systems such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS), which gives taxpayers details of financial transactions and income-related information available with the tax authorities. More sophisticated AI tools could help identify patterns across these datasets and flag cases requiring closer examination.

Jigar Doshi, country head - Indirect Tax, Ascentium India, said the department's scrutiny and audit process was no longer limited to information submitted in a particular return.

“Increasingly, the department is able to run data-driven simulations across multiple sources — including Income Tax Returns, GST returns, e-invoices, e-way bills, registrations and historical taxpayer behaviour — to identify anomalies and potential tax risks,” he said.

GST audits go deeper

GST administration is also making greater use of centralised analytics to identify suspicious transactions and taxpayers. Platforms such as DGRAM are used to flag fake registrations, suspicious input tax credit (ITC) chains and potential tax-evasion patterns, while BIFA (Business Intelligence and Fraud Analytics) acts as a risk and exception-reporting engine using the all-India GST database.

At the state level, tax administrations are also developing their own analytical capabilities. Maharashtra's Business Intelligence & Data Warehouse (BIDW), for instance, combines a data warehouse with an analytics layer to help identify cases for scrutiny and audit.