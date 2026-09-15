Asian shares trade mostly lower after AI stocks sink on Wall Street

TOKYO: Asian shares were trading mostly lower Tuesday, after artificial-intelligence stocks slid overnight.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged in morning trading but lost some of those earlier gains in afternoon trading, to be up 0.2% at 63,621.08.

Softbank Group, the Japanese giant that is a major investor of OpenAI, jumped about 8% in Tokyo afternoon trading, recouping its overnight losses.

The decline came after OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman said in an interview with Fortune published Saturday that the company behind ChatGPT would likely wait until next year for a sale of its stock on Wall Street. That would delay a potential gusher of cash for Softbank and other early investors in OpenAI.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 8,668.30. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.8% to 6,628.99. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 24,773.37. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.2% to 3,876.25.

Also weighing on markets are comments from other leaders of the AI industry that warned a slowdown is needed for the safety of humanity.

"The prospect of a coordinated slowdown in AI development remains uncertain, given intense competition both among U.S. firms and between the U.S. and China," Ng Jing Wen, analyst at Mizuho Bank, said in a report.

Gains for many stocks outside AI helped limit the market's losses on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 152 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.6% after clawing back most of an early loss of 1.3%.

AI stocks have been under pressure a while because of worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology. The concerns jumped to another level over the weekend after one of the industry's leading voices, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, called for a deliberate and global slowdown in the development of AI.