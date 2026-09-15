India-New Zealand trade pact may come into force by late October: Commerce Secretary

NEW DELHI: The India-New Zealand free trade agreement is likely to come into force late next month, with official dates to be announced shortly, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Tuesday.

The two countries signed the free trade agreement (FTA) on April 27 to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investment.

The FTA provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand.

"We are expecting that the agreement will get operationalised in the latter half of October 2026. The exact date for the same will be announced soon. Because both sides have to completely take stock of the operationalisation processes and procedures," he told reporters here.

An official said that the agreement is expected to come into force from October 19.

Currently, New Zealand maintains peak tariffs of up to 10 per cent on key Indian goods, including ceramics, carpets, automobiles, and auto components.

New Zealand has committed to invest USD 20 billion in India over 15 years.