India's exports up 26.12 per cent to USD 43.81 bn in August; trade deficit narrows to USD 26.86 bn

NEW DELHI: India's exports increased by 26.12 per cent to USD 43.81 billion in August, and the trade deficit narrowed to USD 26.86 billion, government data showed on Tuesday.

The country's imports rose by about 14.1 per cent to USD 70.76 billion in August.

During April-August this fiscal, exports jumped 17.85 per cent to USD 215.91 billion, and imports climbed 18.21 per cent to USD 363 billion.

Exports are maintaining positive momentum, driven by a mix of sectors such as engineering, petroleum products, chemicals, and textiles, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said in a press briefing on trade data.

India's exports witnessed major demand from the USA, EU, BRICS countries, and other emerging economies, Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, India's gold imports dipped to USD 2.3 billion in August, from USD 5.4 billion in August 2025, registering a decline of 57.7 per cent.