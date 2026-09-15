UPI MDR: What changes for merchants, consumers and payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15

Ending nearly six years of zero-fee UPI merchant payments, the government on Tuesday introduced a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, with the new framework coming into effect from October 15.

The government, however, has ring-fenced person-to-person payments and low-value merchant transactions from the levy, while stressing that consumers will continue to use UPI free of cost.

“Customers will not be required to pay any charge when making such payments through UPI,” the Finance Ministry said, clarifying that MDR is a charge within the merchant payment ecosystem and “not a charge on customers making UPI payments”.

Individuals will also continue to have unlimited free UPI usage, with no monthly quotas, volume restrictions or tiered caps on free transactions.

What will be charged

From October 15, merchants will pay an MDR of 0.4 per cent on P2M UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The charge will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 and above.

For instance, a Rs 3,000 UPI purchase will attract an MDR of Rs 12, while a Rs 50,000 payment will attract Rs 200. A Rs 1 lakh payment, which would ordinarily attract Rs 400 at 0.4 per cent, will instead attract the Rs 300 cap.

The commission will be distributed among participants in the UPI ecosystem, including banks and app providers. The government and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said the revenue will support infrastructure resilience, cybersecurity, innovation and customer service.

The MDR applies to direct user-account-to-merchant-account UPI payments. Credit-linked transactions, including RuPay Credit Card on UPI and pre-sanctioned credit lines, will follow separate rules.