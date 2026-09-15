WTO warns of 'most serious and sustained' trade disruptions

GENEVA: The global trading system is enduring its most sustained disruption in living memory amid challenges to trading rules that could batter living standards in a "geo-fragmented world", the WTO warned Tuesday.

The system is now in a decisive phase, the World Trade Organization said in its annual report, which "provides new evidence that a reversion to unilateral trade policy would impose large costs".

Such a reversal could slash global GDP by around five percent and drag down exports 18.6 percent by 2050, it warned.

"Global trade policy and the WTO are experiencing the most serious and sustained disruptions since the multilateral trading system was created 80 years ago," the report said.

It echoed a warning by its director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in March, shortly after the start of the US-led war on Iran.

"We have seen trade rules challenged on a scale unseen since multilateral institutions were created to underpin open, stable and predictable global trade in the wake of the Great Depression and the Second World War," Okonjo-Iweala wrote in a preface to the report.

She said trade cooperation had "helped narrow income gaps between developing and advanced economies, and contributed to peace among members".

Although "the global trading landscape has changed significantly... the founding logic of the system, that all economies are better off cooperating rather than acting unilaterally, remains as relevant today as ever", she added.