Adidas to lay off half of its 700 employees at Tech Hub in Gurugram

Sportswear major Adidas has, during a town hall, announced that it would lay off nearly half of its India Tech Hub workforce out of 700 employees in Gurugram. The announcement came on Tuesday.

Adidas confirmed the lay-offs to news website Wocult, but did not mention the number of employees impacted by the decision. The German company said that the workforce reduction was a “difficult decision” intended to streamline processes and meet the needs of a “rapidly evolving business”.

The lay-offs at Adidas will affect software engineers, data scientists and data engineers, people familiar with the matter told Wocult. The India Tech Hub office was inaugurated in 2021 and aimed at attracting and developing top tech and engineering talent to work on Adidas products. Now, 300 to 350 employees of the hub will face the axe.

Adidas in an official statement said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organisation in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization,

strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.”

“We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time.”

“India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions,” it added.Sportswear major Adidas has, during a town hall, announced that it would lay off nearly half of its India Tech Hub workforce out of 700 employees in Gurugram. The announcement came on Tuesday.

Adidas confirmed the lay-offs to news website Wocult, but did not mention the number of employees impacted by the decision. The German company said that the workforce reduction was a “difficult decision” intended to streamline processes and meet the needs of a “rapidly evolving business”.

The lay-offs at Adidas will affect software engineers, data scientists and data engineers, people familiar with the matter told Wocult. The India Tech Hub office was inaugurated in 2021 and aimed at attracting and developing top tech and engineering talent to work on Adidas products. Now, 300 to 350 employees of the hub will face the axe.

Adidas in an official statement said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to align our operating model with the evolving needs of the business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within our Technology organisation in India. These changes are intended to simplify parts of our organization,

strengthen critical capabilities, and position adidas for long-term success in a rapidly evolving business and technology environment.”

“We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their many contributions to adidas. We are committed to supporting affected employees with care, respect, and appropriate transition assistance during this time.”

“India remains a strategically important market for adidas, and our Technology Hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions,” it added.