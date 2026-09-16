Global stocks advance ahead of Fed's interest rate decision

HONG KONG: Global shares were higher Wednesday despite losses on Wall Street, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, with high expectations of a hike.

The potential hike will be the first in three years as inflation remains elevated in the United States and above the Fed’s target. Meanwhile, U.S. futures edged higher.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 10,681.92. France's CAC 40 climbed 0.2% to 8,103.73, while Germany's DAX edged up 0.1% to 25,424.65.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 63,923.00, despite official data showing that Japan recorded a fourth consecutive month of trade deficit in August.

South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.4% to 6,717.97. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.2% to 24,713.78. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.7% to 3,891.60.

Artificial intelligence-related stocks remained volatile after U.S. AI leaders called for slower development to ensure safety.

SoftBank Group, a key investor in OpenAI, dropped 1.5% after rising 7.5% the day before. Chip equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron rose 2.1%, while Japanese memory maker Kioxia Holdings lost 1.9%.

South Korea’s memory chipmaker SK Hynix climbed 4.1%. Samsung Electronics was up 2%.

Taiwan’s Taiex advanced 0.7%. Taiwan’s leading AI chipmaker TSMC, or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., fell 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 8,696.50.