NSE raises Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) allocated 37,793,739 equity shares at Rs 1,785 per share to anchor investors, pocketing a total of Rs 6,746.18 crore. The anchor demand, led by LIC, Government Pension Fund Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity, Nippon, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas, saw strong interest as more than 150 investors were allotted NSE shares in the round.

According to market sources, demand for shares in the anchor book was nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore, which was 20 times the anchor book size. LIC, the largest shareholder at NSE currently holding 10.72% (which is larger than the offer size of NSE) participated in the anchor book through three of its entities – LIC, LIC Mutual Funds and LIC Pension Funds by investing more than Rs 500 crore.

SBI Group, which is selling a 1% stake through SBI Bank and SBI Capital in NSE, also invested in NSE through its SBI Mutual Fund, SBI General, SBI Life and SBI Pension. It invested more than Rs 400 crore in the round.

NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashishkumar Chauhan said on Tuesday that demand from anchor investors was stronger than expected. "Demand from anchor investors for NSE IPO is unexpectedly large ... because the book size has shrunk, demand is much greater. Every group like local MFs has to be allotted a specific amount,” he noted.

The NSE on Friday fixed a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per share for its IPO, which will open for subscription on September 17. The country’s largest stock exchange trimmed down its IPO size to Rs 22,569 crore, making it the country's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering in 2024.

The IPO, which will close on September 21, is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, compared with 14.9 crore shares planned earlier. The proceeds from the share sale will go entirely to the shareholders and not to NSE.