Asian stocks are mixed after Wall Street slips following Fed's rate hike decision

HONG KONG: Asian shares were mixed on Thursday after Wall Street closed lower following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision for the first time in three years.

US futures were higher.

The quarter of a percentage point increase brings the Fed's key rate to a target range of 3.75%-4.00%, as it attempts to control US inflation that's been stubbornly above its target.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 0.2% higher at 64,067.53. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.9% to 6,778.49. The Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.7% to 24,533.46, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.4% to 3,877.46.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.3% to 8,718.20.

Taiwan's Taiex jumped 1.3%, while India's Sensex edged up 0.3%.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was mostly unchanged.