IndiGo raises infant fee, charges for add-on services

NEW DELHI: India’s largest airline IndiGo has increased its infant travel fee and charges for services including priority check-in, excess baggage and travel certificates.

The infant travel fee for children below two years has been increased to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000, effective from the beginning of September. According to sources, the airline periodically revises its charges based on operating costs.

The hike is likely to affect around 10 lakh infant passengers and could generate approximately Rs 90 crore in additional revenue for the airline, sources said.

The excess baggage charge has been increased to Rs 800 per kg from Rs 700. IndiGo has also raised its priority check-in and boarding charge to Rs 650 from Rs 450, while the travel certificate fee has been increased to Rs 300 from Rs 200.

The fee for unaccompanied minors has been revised to Rs 5,999 from Rs 5,000.

Other airlines have also revised charges for add-on services amid a rise in operating costs due to higher jet fuel prices, airspace closures and a weakening rupee. The revisions come amid a sharp increase in airfares.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, reported a standalone net loss of Rs 382 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 2,161 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY26).

IndiGo’s aircraft fuel expenses stood at Rs 10,830 crore in Q1FY27, an 86% year-on-year increase. Total expenses rose 34.4% to Rs 25,853 crore.