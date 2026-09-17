Keralam's cybersecurity startup signs MoU with UAE Cybersecurity Council

KOCHI: FalconFeeds, a threat intelligence platform of Kerala-origin cybersecurity startup Technisanct Private Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Cybersecurity Council to strengthen cooperation in information and communication technology (ICT), cybersecurity and resilience.

The MoU was signed at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Expo City, by UAE Cybersecurity Council Chairman Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti and Technisanct Founder and CEO Nandakishore Harikumar.

Under the agreement, the two sides will exchange threat intelligence on emerging cyber threats and provide joint defence operations and investigative guidance during cyber incidents.

They will also organise cross-sector cyber exercises, technical workshops and international conferences, besides sharing awareness materials and setting up joint expert working groups for knowledge transfer.

“Partnering with the UAE Cybersecurity Council, which possesses one of the world's finest cybersecurity frameworks, is a proud moment for us. Exchanging global threat intelligence is essential to proactively identifying and mitigating complex cyber risks. This partnership will ensure enhanced security for the digital ecosystems of both regions,” said Rakesh Aikara, Co-Founder & COO of Technisanct.