Noel blasts Chandrasekaran for keeping Trusts in the dark on listing

MUMBAI: Noel Naval Tata, the chairman of the Tata Trusts which controls Tata Sons, has blasted the board of the holding company led by N Chandrasekaran, for keeping the trusts in the dark about their communications with the Reserve Bank to surrender its upper-layer NBFC licence since March 2024 and asked the board to share all the notings with the trusts by filing an RTI an application since the September 11 letter from the regulator does not demand listing or a timeline for the same.

“Tata Sons should make all efforts to get all information regarding the listing matter. The company should consider making an application to the Reserve Bank under the Right to Information Act and request it to provide a copy of the complete file and notings so that the basis of the decision is before this board and the same should be shared with the Tata Trusts who are the majority shareholders,” Noel Tata told the board meeting today.

Tata was peeved at the fact the board of Tata Sons has decided to go for listing despite two standing unanimous resolutions from the trusts first in May 2025, when the trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust unanimously agreed that if Tata Sons were to be listed, it would have far reaching implications for the trusts. Subsequently in July 2025 these trusts again passed unanimous resolutions recording that the company should remain unlisted, and requested the Tata Sons chairman to explore all available avenues to ensure that there was no change in the status of the company.

“The chairman of Tata Sons was requested to keep the trusts informed of the progress of its communications with the RBI on the listing matters but sadly the trusts has not informed of anything at all,” he said.

“This board has already taken a decision whether the company remains unlisted. A matter of this kind requires papers, explanations, advice and time, and I have no doubt that these are being assembled. The board will need a full briefing,” he said, asked the board to find any other alternative other than listing including restructuring the company and also seek at least three years to go public if the regulator does not accept its demand.

“At no stage has the company sought to place itself beyond the reach of regulation. It has sought only to preserve a structure that existed for over one hundred years,” he said.