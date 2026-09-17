Noel Tata tables Rs 25,000-crore buyback proposal for SP Group stake in Tata Sons

MUMBAI: Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has presented a liquidity proposal for the debt-laden Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group), offering a Rs 25,000-crore share buyback plan, at a Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday.

Noel’s wife, Aloo, is the sister of SP Group chairman Shapoor Mistry. His family owns 18.4% of Tata Sons, while the trusts own 66.6% of the group.

In a statement, the trusts said Noel “tabled a proposal received from the SP Group regarding monetization of a portion of their Tata Sons shareholding held through Sterling Investments Corporation and Cyrus Investments.

“This proposal is based on meetings and discussions held earlier between Noel Tata, Tata sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Shapoor Mistry,” the statement said.

The transaction envisages the sale of Tata Sons shares held by the SP Group that would, at a valuation determined in accordance with the Income Tax Rules, 1962, yield a gross consideration of Rs 25,000 crore.