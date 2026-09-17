Rupee slips below 96 per dollar level in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 19 paise to breach the 96 level against the US dollar for the first time in over two months in early trade on Thursday following weak investor sentiments amid global uncertainties.

The currency, however, pared losses and traded with a gain of 10 paise following suspected RBI intervention.

According to forex analysts, the rupee is expected to see high volatility pressured by elevated crude oil prices hovering at USD 105 per barrel and the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Moreover, a rate hike of 25 basis points by the US Federal Reserve, which came for the first time in three years, added strength to the greenback and put additional pressure on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.

88 and lost further ground to trade at 96.10 against the US dollar in early deals, down 19 paise from its previous close, breaching the crucial 96 level for the first time since July 24.