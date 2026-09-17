SEBI chief rules out NSE self-listing ahead of IPO debut

MUMBAI: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday ruled out the possibility of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) listing its shares on its own platform, saying it was "too early" to consider such a move.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Pandey said no formal request had been received from the NSE seeking permission for self-listing.

“No formal request has come from NSE seeking permission for self-trading,” Pandey said, adding that “it is too early to consider such a move.”

The clarification comes ahead of the NSE's market debut next week and speculation that the exchange could list on its own platform.

The NSE's Rs 22,560-crore public issue opened for retail investors on Thursday at a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785. The exchange is scheduled to list on September 25 after nearly 11 years of regulatory and legal delays.

Pandey also said SEBI would examine concerns raised by stockbrokers over the newly introduced merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions for investments in stocks and mutual funds.

“Some important issues were raised by the broking community and we will look into their concerns,” he said.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced an MDR of 0.02 per cent on such transactions, capped at Rs 300, with the charges set to take effect from October 15.

Although the MDR on capital market transactions is lower than the 0.4% charge on merchant payments above Rs 2,000, brokers have raised concerns over its implementation. They say they may have to bear the fee whenever customers transfer money to trading accounts, even if no trade is executed.