SEBI cracks down on two 'desi' Jane Street for F&O manipulation.

MUMBAI: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has uncovered what looks like an encore of what the New York-based algo-trader Jane Street employed here earlier, wherein two little-known brokerages-- Prrsaar Sampada and Chaubara Eats-- adopted a strategy of sophisticated cross-segment price manipulation involving stock F&Os, and froze their alleged gains of Rs 28.12 crore, besides barring them and four key individuals from the market.

An ex-parte interim order issued by whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Wednesday directed Prrsaar and Chaubara, along with their key personnel Ved Prakash Gupta, Priti Gupta, Saroj Gupta, and Gaurav Tomar, to deposit Rs 28.12 crore in fixed deposits with SEBI. It also barred them from the market until they pay the amount and from trading in equity derivatives until the investigation is completed.

According to the order, these two related entities used alternating futures trades to distort prices and trigger profitable options orders targeting relatively smaller and less liquid stocks among the bottom 100 by market capitalisation of around 211 NSE-listed stocks eligible for derivatives trading.

“The cross-segment price manipulation using stock options and stock futures, while also engaging in possible deceptive orders and coordinated/synchronised trading, is a novel manipulative, fraudulent and unfair trade practice employed by the suspects to deceive other market participants and profit from price fluctuation artificially induced by them,” Varshney said in the order.

The case, which took place between December 2025 and June 2026, bears similarities to the kind of cross-market trading strategies adopted by the global proprietary trading firm Jane Street, which was banned from the market in July 2025.

The present case began with surveillance alerts raised by the NSE and SEBI over unusually large profits made by Prrsaar in stock options alongside losses in stock futures on the same underlying stocks.