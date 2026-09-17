Tata Electronics’ Dholera fab, Assam packaging plant on track: CEO and MD Randhir Thakur

NEW DELHI: Tata Electronics’ semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, and its semiconductor packaging facility in Assam are progressing as scheduled and remain on track to meet the commitments made to the government, said Tata Electronics CEO and MD Randhir Thakur on Thursday.

Thakur, while speaking at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, also said that the company has brought together more than 450 ecosystem partners for its Dholera fab, covering areas such as construction, equipment, chemicals and materials.

“At Tata Electronics alone, there is rapid progress across our greenfield projects. The fab in Dholera and the packaging facility in Assam are on track to meet the scheduled commitments we have made to the government,” Thakur said.

Tata Electronics, in partnership with PSMC (Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., Taiwan), is constructing India’s first semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, with an $11 billion investment. The plant will initially roll out mature process nodes spanning 90nm, 55nm and 28nm.

The company is also setting up the country’s first indigenous Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility.

Tata Electronics will also sign 16 MoUs at SEMICON India with companies and institutions involved in different parts of the semiconductor value chain. The partners include Nexperia and BESI from Europe; JSR, Fujifilm, Sumitomo, Sojitz and Ajinomoto from Japan; Kelington from Malaysia; Ascendas and First Space from Singapore; and L&T Semiconductors, Inox Air Products, Semiconductor Laboratory and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya from India.

Thakur said the company has created more than 1.5 lakh direct jobs and that thousands of additional jobs are being generated across the wider semiconductor ecosystem. Women account for 65% of Tata Electronics’ workforce, he said.