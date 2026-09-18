EIL eyes $1 billion pipeline, storage projects in war-impacted Gulf

State-owned engineering consultancy and EPC major Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is eyeing oil and petroleum product pipeline and strategic storage projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, said EIL chairman and managing director Atul Gupta on Friday. Gupta, while addressing the media in New Delhi following the company’s 61st Annual General Meeting, said the company expects an order pipeline of around $1 billion from the region over the next two to three years.

“Across these countries together, there could be very large investments in infrastructure. For the immediate future, there are already several projects and programmes in the pipeline, and we expect to be involved in some of them,” Gupta said.

EIL has already expressed interest in helping develop some of these infrastructure projects, he said.

During the conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the US, which lasted more than 100 days and saw several rounds of fighting, several oil infrastructure facilities in the Gulf were damaged. Moreover, the war led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint through which around 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass.

Therefore, oil suppliers such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are exploring ways to develop infrastructure that can bypass the route and allow crude to be supplied without disruption.

For EIL, the opportunity in the Gulf comes at a time when the company is expanding its international business. It has operationalised an office in Saudi Arabia and entered into a long-term in-Kingdom services agreement with Saudi Aramco.

The company had a strong financial performance in FY2025-26, recording its highest-ever profit after tax of ₹638.74 crore, a growth of nearly 37% over the previous year.

Its total income increased to ₹4,058.86 crore from ₹3,198 crore in FY2024-25. Profit before tax stood at ₹833.50 crore, while EBITDA rose to ₹877.15 crore.

EIL secured fresh business worth ₹7,978 crore during FY2025-26, taking its order book to an all-time high of ₹15,109 crore as on March 31, 2026.

International business was a major contributor to new orders, with overseas consultancy contributing around ₹4,929 crore, nearly 62% of the fresh business secured during the year.

The company has also expanded its international presence through projects in Nigeria, Mongolia, Guyana, the UAE, Bahrain, Algeria and Kuwait.

Following the successful execution of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Nigeria, EIL secured an EPCM mandate for the Dangote Train-2 expansion, valued at around $360 million. It also secured a separate PMC/EPCM assignment for a new four-train fertiliser project in Nigeria.