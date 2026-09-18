EIL eyes USD 1 billion pipeline and storage projects in war-impacted Gulf

NEW DELHI: State-owned engineering consultancy and EPC major Engineers India Ltd (EIL) is eyeing oil and petroleum product pipeline and strategic storage projects in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, said EIL chairman and managing director Atul Gupta on Friday. Gupta, while addressing the media in New Delhi following the company’s 61st Annual General Meeting, said the company expects an order pipeline of around USD 1 billion from the region over the next two to three years.

“Across these countries together, there could be very large investments in infrastructure. For the immediate future, there are already several projects and programmes in the pipeline, and we expect to be involved in some of them,” Gupta said.

EIL has already expressed interest in helping develop some of these infrastructure projects, he said.

During the conflict in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the US, which lasted more than 100 days and saw several rounds of fighting, several oil infrastructure facilities in the Gulf were damaged. Moreover, the war led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint through which around 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass.

Therefore, oil suppliers such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are exploring ways to develop infrastructure that can bypass the route and allow crude to be supplied without disruption.