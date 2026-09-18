Mistry batting for Tata Sons listing, says objective is a stronger institution with greater accountability

MUMBAI: Batting yet again for a public listing of Tata Sons amidst the deepening crisis of confidence and trust in the House of Tatas, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, the brother-in-law of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and the chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group that owns 18.4% of the group, has said the objective of taking the company is not victory for one side but building a stronger institution with greater accountability.

Welcoming the belated RBI decision that came in after 30 months to reject the Tatas’ bid to remain private and instead forcing it go public, Mistry in a statement said Friday: “the objective of taking Tata Sons public is not victory for one side. The objective is a stronger Tata institution, stronger philanthropy, greater accountability, deeper partnership and, ultimately, greater service to the nation.”

The statement comes a day after a boardroom coup at the Bombay House saw the other Tata Trusts nominee director Venu Srinivasan defying the trusts' orders to vote against group chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for another five-year term and also backing the listing, along with all other directors, the decisions that Noel described as patently “illegal”. It also comes a day after Noel presented to the Tata Sons board a partial exit route for the SP Group through share buybacks or some cash-payout to the group that’s neck-deep in debt with a debt pile of over Rs 50,000 crore.

Meanwhile, after a sharp rally on the day of the board meeting, the shares of most Tata Group stocks fell Friday. The market reaction was also partly due to SP Group’s proposal to sell a portion of their stake in Tata Sons for at least Rs 25,000 crore.

Tata ‌Chemicals was down over ‌7.8%, Tata Investment down 4%, Tata Motors PV down 3% and Tata Power trading down over 1.5%, reversing the entire gains made Thursday.

“I welcome the decision of the RBI (to ask Tatas bid to remain private by cancelling its NBFC licence) wholeheartedly, as I believe it marks a pivotal moment not merely for Tata Sons, but for the principles of transparency, accountability, fairness and responsible institution-building that should guide enterprises of national importance. The Reserve Bank has provided full clarity by retaining Tata Sons in the upper-layer NBFC list under its scale-based regulatory framework, and the prescribed listing route follows from that regulatory architecture,” Mistry said.