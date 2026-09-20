Australian PM Anthony Albanese seeks big tech backing for internet safety, AI rules

SYDNEY: Australian leader Anthony Albanese said Sunday he was seeking big tech backing for his country's child online safety laws and greater AI regulation, after meeting former Apple CEO Tim Cook in California.

Following the meeting with Cook at the tech giant's headquarters on Saturday, Albanese said Australia "can't do it alone" when it came to protecting children from the dangers of the internet.

"We spoke about what we're doing to protect children from online harm and the work ahead," Albanese wrote on social media.

"We're putting stronger rules in place to keep Australians safe online," he said.

"And now, big tech companies like Apple are stepping up too."

Cook also said he shared with Albanese new "strong and intuitive controls to help keep kids safe online" in a post on X.

Australia implemented legislation barring under-16s from social media platforms last year, part of a world-first crackdown designed to protect children from online bullying and "predatory algorithms".

New draft laws unveiled this month would place a "duty of care" requirement on the firms behind popular platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram -- as well as allow users to turn off their algorithms if they want to.