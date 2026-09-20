Fed hikes, global yields rise: What Indian borrowers, investors should do

Global interest rates are rising again, and it will have repercussion on borrowers, savers and investors.

The US Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4% on September 16, its first hike since 2023. The US 10-year Treasury yield crossed 5%, while India's 10-year government bond yield rose to around 7.1%, a four-month high. India's August retail inflation rose to 4.82% from 4.45% in July. Markets expect the RBI to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points in October. The rupee has also weakened from 94.50 on September 7 to 95.95.

For households, the shift has implications for home loans, fixed deposits, debt funds, equities and gold.

Home loan: Consider part-prepayment

The repo rate is currently 5.25%. Any RBI rate hike will take some time to feed through to EMIs on external benchmark-linked loans.

IDFC FIRST Bank expects a 50-75 basis-point rate-hike cycle, starting in October or December.

On a Rs 50 lakh, 20-year home loan at 8.35%, a 25-basis-point rise would increase the EMI by about Rs 790 a month, while a 75-basis-point rise would add around Rs 2,390.

Borrowers should check whether their lender raises the EMI or extends the tenure. While a longer tenure keeps the EMI lower, it increases the total interest burden. Those with surplus cash can consider part-prepayment, subject to their lender's terms.

FDs: Keep maturities shorter

Rising rates are positive for depositors, although banks may take time to increase deposit rates.

Instead of locking large sums into three- or five-year FDs, investors could spread deposits across 12-18 month maturities. This provides an opportunity to reinvest at higher rates if rates rise further.

The Floating Rate Savings Bond currently offers 8.05% for July-December 2026 and resets every six months. However, its seven-year maturity makes it suitable mainly for money that is not needed in the near term.

For senior citizens, the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) rate is fixed for the five-year investment period.

Debt funds: Watch duration

Rising yields can hurt debt funds, particularly those holding longer-duration bonds, because bond prices fall when yields rise.

Money-market, ultra-short and low-duration funds generally have lower interest-rate sensitivity. Investors in long-duration funds should check whether the fund's duration matches their investment horizon and risk tolerance.