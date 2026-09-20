Fed hikes, global yields rise: What Indian borrowers, investors should do

Global interest rates are rising again, and it will have repercussion on borrowers, savers and investors.
The US Federal Reserve raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75-4% on September 16, its first hike since 2023. The US 10-year Treasury yield crossed 5%, while India's 10-year government bond yield rose to around 7.1%, a four-month high. India's August retail inflation rose to 4.82% from 4.45% in July. Markets expect the RBI to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points in October. The rupee has also weakened from 94.50 on September 7 to 95.95.
For households, the shift has implications for home loans, fixed deposits, debt funds, equities and gold.
Home loan: Consider part-prepayment
The repo rate is currently 5.25%. Any RBI rate hike will take some time to feed through to EMIs on external benchmark-linked loans.
IDFC FIRST Bank expects a 50-75 basis-point rate-hike cycle, starting in October or December.
On a Rs 50 lakh, 20-year home loan at 8.35%, a 25-basis-point rise would increase the EMI by about Rs 790 a month, while a 75-basis-point rise would add around Rs 2,390.
Borrowers should check whether their lender raises the EMI or extends the tenure. While a longer tenure keeps the EMI lower, it increases the total interest burden. Those with surplus cash can consider part-prepayment, subject to their lender's terms.
FDs: Keep maturities shorter
Rising rates are positive for depositors, although banks may take time to increase deposit rates.
Instead of locking large sums into three- or five-year FDs, investors could spread deposits across 12-18 month maturities. This provides an opportunity to reinvest at higher rates if rates rise further.
The Floating Rate Savings Bond currently offers 8.05% for July-December 2026 and resets every six months. However, its seven-year maturity makes it suitable mainly for money that is not needed in the near term.
For senior citizens, the Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) rate is fixed for the five-year investment period.
Debt funds: Watch duration
Rising yields can hurt debt funds, particularly those holding longer-duration bonds, because bond prices fall when yields rise.
Money-market, ultra-short and low-duration funds generally have lower interest-rate sensitivity. Investors in long-duration funds should check whether the fund's duration matches their investment horizon and risk tolerance.
Equities: Don't react to every rate move
Higher interest rates can put pressure on stock valuations, particularly high-valued growth stocks.
With the 10-year government bond yield at around 7.1%, bonds offer a higher competing return for investors. At 21-22 times forward earnings, the Nifty's earnings yield — the inverse of the price-to-earnings ratio — is roughly 4.5-5%.
For SIP investors, short-term rate movements are not necessarily a reason to stop investing. Those deploying a large lump sum can consider staggering investments rather than trying to time the market.
A weaker rupee matters for people with dollar expenses, such as overseas education and travel. Instead of trying to predict currency movements, they can stagger payments or explore hedging options such as forward contracts with their banks.
Gold: Expect volatility
Gold prices in India are likely to remain elevated and volatile in the near term. The recent correction after August's sharp rally could support some festive and wedding demand, although high prices may keep discretionary jewellery purchases under pressure.
At the same time, steady ETF and digital-gold demand indicates continued investor interest. Global interest-rate expectations, the rupee and international gold prices are likely to remain key drivers, keeping prices volatile even as the broader demand outlook stays positive.
I’ve also softened the equity section slightly because the “negative equity risk premium” line can be misleading when comparing earnings yield directly with the government bond yield without accounting for growth, risk and other valuation factors.