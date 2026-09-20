'We should look at gold loans as key growth engine'

Look at Tamil Nadu which is the largest gold loan market where the maximum gold loan is drawn down by small businesses. The people of the state lead in monetising their gold holding for the maximum productive purposes and that is visible in their business growth as well.

In fact, the entire economy should thank NBFCs for creating any new credit category be it gold loans, home loans or auto loans. The point which I am making is this, personal finance products were never been developed by banks or housing finance, which is the largest with over `40 trillion in outstanding loans was developed by HDFC and not by any commercial banks. They were the prime movers and they developed it. And then maybe later banks jumped into it. In the same way, transport finance and the car finance business was never been developed by banks.

We started the gold loan industry the credit for pioneering the home loan market should go to HDFC and that of auto loans must be with Shriram Finance. And we if look at short-term retail credit it should go to Bajaj finance. All I am saying is that the role of NBFCs in investing new credit avenues or creating new markets should be accepted.

How confident are you of maintain the high market share given the competition from non-banks and more so from commercial banks?

Given our unmatchable strength in terms of branches, people and most importantly the trust that the public has in us, I am fully confident that we can maintain the market share as the sector is going to grow at 30% or so going forward, because we could over the years change the market from being an emergency credit window to a productive credit avenue.

We have the branches, we have the people, we have the systems in place. And so naturally, if the sector grows, the prime mover should also grow. But definitely, since we already have the network systems, everything in place, we should be able to move ahead of others. What is your branch expansion plan for this fiscal? Maybe, maybe we would be adding 500, 600 branches. That's our plan.

Can you retain the 90% share of gold loans in your overall business going forward? Don’t you see a high concentration risk?

I don’t think am want to change this ratio. I would be happy maintaining this ratio. Where is the concentration risk when your business is secured 125%? Because the two divisions, housing loans and the microfinance loans, they are growing at a small pace only.

The microfinance industry has been in the woods for more than two years now. How is your business doing now?

Yes, we are out of the woods, thankfully. And I hope we maintain the good asset quality level we have come back to.