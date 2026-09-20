What NSE IPO tells you about Indian equity markets

Most people who invest and trade in the stock market mistake intense physical activity, like tracking daily market trends, rumours or speculative trading or investment ideas, for investing. Late Parag Parikh dismantled this argument in his book, Value Investing and Behaviour Finance: Insights into Indian Stock Market Realities. If you don't want to read that one, the IPO document NSE filed is a good read to strengthen your understanding of the stock market.

The National Stock Exchange could become the 11th-largest company by market value if it lists at the upper end of the price band. It is likely to absorb a significant amount of investor money. NSE will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange as the offer for sale from a clutch of investors like the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, pension funds in Canada and government-owned insurance companies in India closes on Monday. The government-owned banks and insurance companies selling shares would get the necessary liquidity to organise their balance sheets. Share prices of SBI, Bank of Baroda and others gained after the IPO was priced based on the demand from qualified institutional buyers through a book-building process.

The NSE IPO is an offer for sale, as it was in the Bombay Stock Exchange listing. NSE does not receive any money from the IPO, as existing shareholders sell a stake. After the IPO, Life Insurance Corporation of India will become the single largest shareholder on the NSE with over a 10.7% stake. LIC is not selling any shares in the offer.

The industry analysis includes extensive commentary on the state of Indian capital markets.

The document credits the surge in demat accounts to smartphones and paperless onboarding. Registered demat accounts surged to 16 crore, led by Tier II and Tier III cities. App-based systematic investing by Gen Z and Millennials is transforming India's capital markets, it said.

Domestic mutual funds are witnessing steady systematic investment plan inflows of Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore every month, giving a liquidity floor. This protects Indian stock markets against global volatility and FPI sell-offs.

The offer document is also candid about financial market risks. It comments that alongside stable SIP investors, there is an explosive army of retail option traders. It highlights details of the Securities and Exchange Board of India study that finds 93% of individual F&O traders incur net financial losses. It also notes that substantial amounts are spent on transaction friction, exchange fees, and taxes.