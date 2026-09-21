Banks to remain closed for five days from September 26 as unions call three-day strike

MUMBAI: Banking services will remain unavailable for five consecutive days from September 26 to 30 due to a three-day nationwide bank strike following the weekend.

The strike, from September 28 to 30, has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of seven unions representing nearly 90% of bank officers and employees.

The unions are demanding immediate implementation of a five-day workweek, a proposal pending since the 2024 wage settlement. They are also seeking changes to the performance-linked incentive, which they claim was revised unilaterally and in a discriminatory manner.

Other demands include improved pensions, a uniform dearness allowance formula for retirees, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in place of the National Pension System, and resolution of pending service and wage-related issues.

Ahead of the strike, the State Bank of India has advised customers to complete branch-related banking work before September 28.

SBI said it is making efforts to ensure smooth functioning of essential banking services during the strike period.