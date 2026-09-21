Business

India-New Zealand trade pact to come into force on October 20: Piyush Goyal

The two countries had on April 27 signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.File photo.
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement will come into force on October 20, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The two countries had on April 27 signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments.

The agreement will come into force on Dussehra, which is on Oct 20, Goyal said.

The FTA provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand.

Currently, New Zealand maintains peak tariffs of up to 10 per cent on key Indian goods, including ceramics, carpets, automobiles, and auto components.

New Zealand has committed to invest USD 20 billion over 15 years in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.
'Landmark deal means more jobs, higher incomes for Kiwis': New Zealand parliament clears FTA with India
Piyush Goyal
India- New Zealand FTA

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com