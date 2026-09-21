LIC’s Tata portfolio crosses Rs 1 lakh crore in four years to June 2026

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the country's largest institutional investor with stock holdings worth around Rs 16 lakh crore across companies, has increased its investments in Tata group companies since 2022, with the value of its portfolio crossing Rs 1 lakh crore by June 2026.

TCS is LIC's largest investment in the Tata group. Its 5.52% stake is valued at Rs 41,960 crore, accounting for around 40% of LIC's exposure to the group. TCS is also LIC's second-most valuable stock investment overall, after Reliance Industries, in which it holds a 6.8% stake valued at over Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Tata Steel is the second-largest Tata investment in value terms, with LIC's 6.3% stake valued at over Rs 14,000 crore.

LIC has exposure to 14 of the 26 listed Tata group companies, according to data from Prime Database. Its holdings in 10 of these companies increased between June 2022 and June 2026, a period that began after N Chandrasekaran was reappointed chairman of Tata Sons.

The value of LIC's Tata portfolio has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore despite volatility in Tata group stocks following Chandrasekaran's announcement on August 12 that he would not seek a third term as Tata Sons chairman. The stocks subsequently recovered before coming under renewed pressure after Tata Trusts challenged his reappointment by the Tata Sons board.

In percentage-point terms, LIC's holding in Tata Elxsi recorded the biggest increase between June 2022 and June 2026, rising 5.55 percentage points to 6.59% from 1.04%, Prime Database data showed. Its holding in Tata Motors CV increased by 4.29 percentage points to 5.08%, while its stake in Trent rose by 3.03 percentage points from zero.

LIC's holding in Tata Consumer Products increased by 2.94 percentage points to 8.65%, while its stake in Tata Chemicals rose by 2.45 percentage points to 9.24%. Its holding in TCS increased by 1.58 percentage points to 5.52%.

LIC also raised its stake in Tata Technologies by 1.35 percentage points, Voltas by 1.15 percentage points to 7.08%, Indian Hotels by 0.96 percentage points to 2.64% and Tata Steel by 0.4 percentage points to 6.3%.

In contrast, LIC reduced its stake in Tata Motors PV by 0.21 percentage points from 5.03%, Titan by 1.09 percentage points to 2.17%, Tata Power by 1.82 percentage points to 3.88% and Tata Communications by 3.37 percentage points to 0.85%.