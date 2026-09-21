NSE IPO draws 5.71x bids, highest among India’s top five public issues

The Rs 22,568.94-crore IPO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), India’s second-largest public issue, was subscribed 5.71 times on the final day of bidding, thus becoming the most subscribed among the country’s five largest IPOs. The issue received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Hyundai Motor India’s Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024, the country’s largest public issue, was subscribed 1.93 times while Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) Rs 20,557-crore IPO in 2022 was subscribed 2.05 times. Paytm’s Rs 18,300-crore IPO in 2021 was subscribed 1.48 times while Tata Capital’s Rs 15,512-crore issue in 2025 was subscribed 1.65 times.

Demand for NSE’s initial share sale was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) with their quota subscribed 12.68 times, followed by non-institutional investors (booked 6.55x). Retail investors showed minimal interest in having a stake in the country’s largest stock exchange as their allotted quota was booked just 1.39 times. The portion set for employees was booked 2.40 times.

The encouraging response is primarily attributed to NSE's dominant position in India’s capital market, strong balance sheet and ‘subscribe’ rating by brokerage firms. NSE is expected to hit the exchanges later this week.

NSE’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 16,601.31 crore in FY26, down from Rs 17,140.68 crore in FY25 but higher than Rs 14,780.01 crore in FY24. Ebitda declined to Rs 11,097.90 crore from Rs 12,646.88 crore, while profit after tax fell to Rs 10,302.06 crore from Rs 12,187.69 crore in FY25, though both remained above FY24 levels. The fall in PAT is attributed to one-time settlement costs.