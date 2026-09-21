RBI forex swap inflows scale past USD 143.5 bn, led by USD 133 bn FCNR-B deposits: RBI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India has said that under the forex swap windows opened from June 8 under three schemes of NRI deposits, ECBs and OFCBs, total inflows crossed USD 143.6 billion as of September 18. Of the total, as much as USD 132.98 billion came in through the higher-priced FCNR-B deposits, which were closed a month earlier on August 31.

When the NRI deposit window was closed on August 31, the RBI had said, the inflows provisionally stood at USD 127.23 billion.

Inflows through external commercial borrowings rose to USD 5.30 billion, while that of the overseas foreign currency borrowings rose to USD 5.32 billion, taking the total to USD 143.59 billion, more than eight times the same facility attracted in 2013. Both these windows will remain open till December 31.

The central bank announced these measures as the rupee came under too much pressure and was within spitting distance from plumbing the 97 level. However, despite the massive inflows, the rupee has not gained much as it has been trading close to 96 levels.

The other reason for these measures was the fast-depleting forex reserves, which are the best defence against external pressure on the economy by way of a negative balance of payments, which has been in the red in the past two fiscal years and continues to remain so far this fiscal and the widening trade deficit led to a current account deficit as oil prices soared after the Iran war began in March and also due to a massive spike in gold imports.