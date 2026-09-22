EIL wins USD 450 million Dangote contract for Kenya refinery project

NEW DELHI: State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) on Tuesday said it has secured a contract worth more than $450 million from Nigeria-based Dangote Group to provide project management consultancy (PMC) and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for a 700,000 barrels-per-day greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex in Kenya.

The project will be developed by Dangote as part of its expansion into East Africa. It aims to meet the region’s growing demand for petroleum products, reduce dependence on imports and supply petroleum products to global markets.

The contract expands EIL’s partnership with the Dangote Group. EIL is already the PMC and EPCM consultant for Dangote’s 650,000-bpd refinery and petrochemical complex at the Lekki Free Zone in Nigeria.

The Lekki refinery, one of the world’s largest single-train refineries, produces gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene. Dangote is also expanding the refinery’s capacity to 1.4 million bpd, with EIL involved in the expansion project.

The proposed Kenya project will be a greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex designed to process a wider range of crude oil and strengthen fuel supplies in East Africa.

EIL, which comes under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, provides engineering consultancy and project management services across refining, petrochemicals, oil and gas, fertilisers and infrastructure.

The company said the latest contract reflects Dangote Group’s confidence in EIL’s engineering and project management capabilities for large and complex energy projects.

Once completed, the Kenya refinery is expected to strengthen fuel production in East Africa, reduce the region’s reliance on imported petroleum products and supply fuel to international markets. The project will also strengthen EIL’s presence in Africa, where it has been involved in several large-scale energy and industrial projects.