One year of GST 2.0: Auto sales accelerate, OEMs step up investments

The sharp reduction in tax rates following the rollout of GST 2.0 a year ago has driven an almost 20% surge in auto sales with passenger vehicle (PV) demand hitting new highs almost every month. The buoyant market has also prompted several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to reassess their India plans and accelerate capital expenditure.

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said that PV sales for them grew about 36% year-on-year during Apr-Aug 2026 and within that entry segment grew by over 96%, where improved affordability has brought mobility closer to many more people. He added that encouraged by this growth, MSIL is accelerating its capex plans, which in turn will create a multiplier effect across the economy.

“This demonstrates the power of the Indian consumer and the importance of affordability. When domestic industry catches scale and competitiveness, more global business automatically shifts to us, leading to more exports,” added Takeuchi.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group said that since the GST rationalisation, SUVs have grown 17%, while LCVs and tractors have grown 20%. In Mahindra Finance, GST 2.0 improved vehicle affordability and demand, driving higher disbursements, while stronger customer cash flows are supporting healthier repayments. Mahindra’s hospitality, real estate and logistics businesses also registered sharp growth in business.

“As a result of the enhanced demand, we are making further investments to increase capacity across multiple businesses. GST 2.0 demonstrates how structural reforms, when combined with strong consumer demand and business investment, can create a virtuous cycle of affordability, consumption, investment and growth,” added Shah.