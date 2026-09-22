Record deal: Embassy Developments sells entire Juhu tower to Angel One founder for Rs 711 crore

Real estate developer Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) has closed a Rs 711-crore deal to sell an entire residential tower at its ultra-luxury project Embassy Terrazza in Juhu, Mumbai, marking the country’s largest single residential property transaction. The buyer is Dinesh Thakkar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of leading brokerage firm Angel One Limited (AOL).
The residence spans an entire G+7-storey tower with a RERA carpet area of 63,000 sq ft., according to a media release by EDL.
India’s real estate sector has witnessed a spate of high-value transactions in recent years, particularly in the Mumbai and Gurugram markets, driven by rising demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals. A few months back entrepreneur Manav Sardana, who was associated with Imperial Auto, bought a penthouse at DLF’s The Dahlias for Rs 271 crore, making it one of the most expensive single-unit residential transactions reported in India.
Last year, Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV Pharmaceuticals, purchased two sea-facing duplexes in Mumbai's Naman Xana tower in Worli for Rs 703 crore (including taxes and stamp duty, with a base price of Rs 639 crore).
Located on Mumbai’s posh Juhu Tara Road, Embassy Terazza is an ultra-luxury low-density development spanning over 2+ acres with approximately 50 residences and has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) in excess of Rs 3,000 crore. Design features include one residence per floor across the five towers, offering panoramic sea and city views.
This project is being developed by EDL under a development management (DM) model.
Jitendra Virwani, Chairman, Embassy Developments Limited, said, “Mr Dinesh Thakkar's acquisition of an entire tower at Embassy Terazza is a strong endorsement of that vision and the trust the Embassy brand has earned in Mumbai within 18 months of launching in the city.”
Dinesh Thakkar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Limited, said, “When I started looking for a new home, my focus was on privacy, spaciousness, exceptional sea views and creating a luxurious, iconic sanctuary that would become our family home…Embassy Terazza brings together all these aspirations in one project.”
Angel One in July reported that its consolidated net profit surged 102.14% year on year to Rs 231.40 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 114.47 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The firm’s assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6,200 crore as of June 2026, up 81%, while wealth management AUM jumped 165% to Rs 13,400 crore. The company has a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 30,000 crore.
Meanwhile, Embassy Terazza strengthens EDL’s growing residential footprint across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It joins Embassy Citadel in Worli and Embassy Serenity in Alibaug, alongside its ongoing projects, Embassy Park in Panvel and Embassy One in Thane.