Record deal: Embassy Developments sells entire Juhu tower to Angel One founder for Rs 711 crore

Real estate developer Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) has closed a Rs 711-crore deal to sell an entire residential tower at its ultra-luxury project Embassy Terrazza in Juhu, Mumbai, marking the country’s largest single residential property transaction. The buyer is Dinesh Thakkar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of leading brokerage firm Angel One Limited (AOL).

The residence spans an entire G+7-storey tower with a RERA carpet area of 63,000 sq ft., according to a media release by EDL.

India’s real estate sector has witnessed a spate of high-value transactions in recent years, particularly in the Mumbai and Gurugram markets, driven by rising demand from ultra-high-net-worth individuals. A few months back entrepreneur Manav Sardana, who was associated with Imperial Auto, bought a penthouse at DLF’s The Dahlias for Rs 271 crore, making it one of the most expensive single-unit residential transactions reported in India.

Last year, Leena Gandhi Tewari, Chairperson of USV Pharmaceuticals, purchased two sea-facing duplexes in Mumbai's Naman Xana tower in Worli for Rs 703 crore (including taxes and stamp duty, with a base price of Rs 639 crore).

Located on Mumbai’s posh Juhu Tara Road, Embassy Terazza is an ultra-luxury low-density development spanning over 2+ acres with approximately 50 residences and has an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) in excess of Rs 3,000 crore. Design features include one residence per floor across the five towers, offering panoramic sea and city views.

This project is being developed by EDL under a development management (DM) model.

Jitendra Virwani, Chairman, Embassy Developments Limited, said, “Mr Dinesh Thakkar's acquisition of an entire tower at Embassy Terazza is a strong endorsement of that vision and the trust the Embassy brand has earned in Mumbai within 18 months of launching in the city.”