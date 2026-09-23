Four global agencies raise India’s FY27 growth forecasts on resilient economic activity

Four global agencies — Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) — have raised their growth projections for India for the current financial year, citing stronger-than-expected economic activity, resilient consumption and robust investment. The revisions follow India's better-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter of FY27.

Fitch raised its FY27 growth forecast for India to 6.9% from 6.4%, while S&P Global Ratings increased its estimate to 7% from 6.6%. The OECD raised its projection by 80 basis points to 7.1%, while the ADB expects the Indian economy to grow 7% in FY27, reflecting stronger investment demand and resilient services exports.

Despite the upward revisions, Fitch and S&P expect growth to moderate in the second half of FY27 as the impact of GST rationalisation and income tax cuts fades. Weather-related risks, including below-normal rainfall, and rising inflation could also weigh on economic activity.

Fitch said the Indian economy had demonstrated resilience despite the shock from the US-Iran war and a significant deterioration in terms of trade during the first half of 2026. However, it expects growth to moderate in the remainder of FY27, citing a slower pace of expansion in manufacturing and services, below-normal monsoon rainfall and rising inflation.

Fitch expects growth to remain at 6.5% in FY28 and FY29.

S&P attributed the stronger-than-expected growth in the June quarter to robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports and accelerating government investment.