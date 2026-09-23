Ultraviolette raises USD 85 Million, to enter the US market in 2027

Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette on Wednesday announced a new funding round of USD 85 million. The round was led by Deep Tech Fund Yali Capital and TDK Ventures and investment from Lip-Bu Tan, Chairman of Walden International, alongside Ultraviolette’s current and long-term investors.

The announcement of new funding comes two weeks after the Bengaluru-headquartered company announced investment of Rs 1,000 crore over the next 5 years to establish what it calls its ‘BIGGA (Big Global Ambition) Factory’ in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and ramp up production in the existing Bengaluru plant.

Ultraviolette also said that it is targeting entry into the United States in 2027, alongside a broader expansion across key markets in Latin America and South-East Asia.

It added that it will deploy the capital towards scaling production for its current products F77 and X-47 and upcoming products, Tesseract and Shockwave, to serve the rapidly growing domestic and international demand. This investment will also support the development of Ultraviolette’s next generation of global EV platforms.

Ultraviolette Founders Narayan Subramaniam & Niraj Rajmohan said that the investment will enable them to scale manufacturing, accelerate the development of their future product platforms and deepen their presence across international markets.

TVS Motor-backed Ultraviolette had raised USD 45 million in its Series E round from Zoho Corporation and Italy-based investment firm Lingotto in December 2025, months after it raised USD 21 million from TDK Ventures.

The company is aiming to scale production capacity to up to 500,000 units annually and expand its product portfolio. Ultraviolette currently sells the F77 and X-47 Crossover electric motorcycles in India and Europe.

Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding Managing Partner, Yali Capital said, “With the Tesseract, launching early next year, they will bring this engineering and safety focus to scooters and a much wider set of riders. This combination of deep technology, product focus and ambition gives us strong conviction in Ultraviolette, and we are proud to back them.”