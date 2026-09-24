Indraprastha Gas Ltd records highest-ever gas sales at 9.39 MMSCMD in FY26

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the country's largest city gas distribution company, recorded its highest-ever sales volume of 9.39 million metric standard cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) in 2025-26, despite volatility in global energy markets.

The company commissioned 70 new CNG stations in 2026, taking its total number of stations to 1,024. It also added more than 3.7 lakh domestic PNG connections and expanded its commercial and industrial customer base.

IGL chairman Subhankar Sen announced the figures while addressing shareholders at the company's 27th annual general meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

IGL reported a gross turnover of Rs 17,785 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,364 crore in FY26. Its net worth stood at Rs 9,987 crore as of March 31, 2026.

On a consolidated basis, including the contribution from associate companies Central UP Gas Ltd (CUGL) and Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL), the company's PAT stood at Rs 1,543 crore.

Sen said the company is exploring renewable energy sources to replace conventional grid power and reduce carbon emissions.

IGL has signed a joint venture agreement with Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd to set up a 500 MWp solar power plant in the State. It has also floated a tender for setting up another 200 MW solar plant in the state.

The company has formed IGL Genesis Technologies Ltd for manufacturing gas meters, with commercial production having started.

IGL is also exploring the acquisition of stakes in existing city gas distribution companies as part of its expansion plans.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, taking the total dividend for FY26 to Rs 4.75 per share, including the interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.