NSE makes muted debut, shares list at 0.84% premium

Despite receiving a strong response for its mega IPO, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) made a muted Dalal Street debut on Thursday. NSE shares were listed at Rs 1,800 apiece on the BSE, a premium of just 0.84% to the issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

The stock witnessed buying interest post-listing, with shares hitting a high of Rs 1,875 apiece as of 10.10 am, up more than 5% from the issue price. The country’s largest stock exchange commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 4.63 lakh crore.

The Rs 22,568.94-crore IPO of NSE, India’s second-largest public issue, was subscribed 5.71 times, thus becoming the most subscribed among the country’s five largest IPOs. The issue received bids for 50.58 crore shares against 8.86 crore shares on offer, according to exchange data.

Global brokerage Macquarie initiated coverage on the NSE with an ‘Outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 1,965 per share. Emkay Global Financial Services also gave a ‘Buy' rating and a September 2027 target price of Rs 2,050. The domestic brokerage forecasts NSE to deliver around 13% EPS CAGR over FY27-29E, on the back of strong 19% CAGR over FY22-26 as regulatory changes drive consolidation in market activities.

Demand for NSE’s initial share sale was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) with their quota subscribed 12.68 times, followed by non-institutional investors (booked 6.55x). Retail investors showed minimal interest in having a stake in the country’s largest stock exchange as their allotted quota was booked just 1.39 times. The portion set for employees was booked 2.40 times.

The encouraging response is primarily attributed to NSE's dominant position in India’s capital markets, strong balance sheet, and ‘subscribe’ ratings from brokerage firms.