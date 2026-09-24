SEBI board approves slew of reforms; widens investment avenues, FPI access.

MUMBAI: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday approved a slew of reforms to deepen market participation, widen investment avenues and simplify regulatory norms, including an overhaul of portfolio management rules, greater access for FPIs to commodity derivatives and allowing depository receipts against REIT and InvIT units.

The Sebi board approved the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2026, replacing the existing 2020 framework, and permitted portfolio managers to invest in initial public offerings (IPOs), primary market debt issuances and a wider range of overseas securities.

The regulator also allowed FPIs to participate in physically settled, non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts, subject to safeguards requiring them to exit positions at least three days before expiry, before the start of the tender period.

In another key decision, Sebi approved a proposal to enable Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and publicly listed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to issue Depository Receipts (DRs) in permissible overseas jurisdictions, with the aim of attracting foreign capital into these investment vehicles.

The board also widened the pool of accredited investors by allowing individuals with securities market assets of Rs 5 crore and body corporates with such assets of Rs 20 crore to qualify, alongside the existing income and net-worth criteria.

Sebi also approved a common advertisement code for specified market intermediaries, allowing them to use celebrities for brand-level or entity-level promotion, while prohibiting endorsements of specific financial products or services.