Decathlon India raises FY30 revenue target to Rs 10,000 crore

Decathlon Sports India has raised its FY30 revenue target to Rs 10,000 crore from the earlier Rs 8,000 crore as the multi-specialist sports retailer bets on rapid expansion of the country’s sports market and rising consumer demand for premium products.

“We are increasing our revenue target by Rs 2,000 crore. By FY30, we are going for a one billion Euro mark, which is about Rs 10,000 crore,” said Sankar Chatterjee is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Decathlon Sports India. He added that India’s sports market is recovering this year after two years of muted growth.

Decathlon Sports India reported a net loss of Rs 65.03 crore for the financial year 2025 (FY25), marking a sharp reversal from a net profit of Rs 197.19 crore in FY24. The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,133.10 crore in FY25, a modest 3.11% increase compared to Rs 4,008.26 crore in FY24.

Chatterjee hinted that the company clocked good growth in FY26, financial numbers for which will be out in a month. “We are here for a longer game. We invest today to harvest sometime else…We are pretty much settled in terms of our investment. We are really growing well in terms of our sports segmentations,” he said.

The company will also open six new stores in the next three months. At present, it operates 132 stores in India.

The French sports retailer on Friday unveiled a business strategy for its expert running sub-brand, Kiprun by Decathlon. It announced an ambitious target to achieve a running sport turnover of Rs 1,000 crore by 2030, serving over 5 million active runners across its full product portfolio, which spans high-performance running shoes, apparel, hydration packs, trail gear and accessories.

According to IMARC Group, the Indian running gear market grew from USD 2.5 billion in 2025 to USD 2.7 billion in 2026, with projections reaching USD 4.9 billion by 2034.

“Kiprun by Decathlon represents a focused bet on the future of running and serves as a core pillar of Decathlon’s long-term multi-sport strategy in India. As a dedicated, technical running brand validated by professional runners and athletes across the world, our ambition is to scale our turnover past Rs 1,000 Crore by 2030, serving over 5 million active runners” said, Hans Peter Jensen, Sports Director, Decathlon Sports India.