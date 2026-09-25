India’s data-centre allure costs at least a third lower

India is emerging as one of the lower-cost markets for building large data centres, as the global race to expand computing capacity for artificial intelligence (AI) pushes technology companies to look for cheaper locations.

Construction of a data centre in India costs about $6 million to $7 million per megawatt (MW), compared with roughly $10 million to $14 million per MW in the US and Europe, according to Nomura. The comparison excludes land and computing equipment. Nomura, citing JLL data, said Indian construction costs are about 30–50% lower than developed Asia-Pacific and Western markets.

The difference matters because a data centre is essentially a large, highly specialised building filled with computing equipment. Every additional megawatt represents substantial spending on buildings, electrical systems, cooling and backup infrastructure.

Nomura said India’s lower costs are mainly linked to cheaper labour, relatively inexpensive construction materials and more flexible regulations. It also noted that land prices vary significantly between Indian locations, while access to reliable electricity remains an important constraint.

Demand is rising at the same time. JLL’s August 2026 India data-centre report estimates that operational capacity will increase from 1.6 GW in mid-2026 to 6 GW by 2029. It said first-half 2026 absorption reached 101 MW, more than 20% above the three-year average, with hyperscale projects accounting for 82% of that absorption.

"India’s data centre sector is at an inflection point where demand, capital and technology are converging to drive large-scale infrastructure development. The transition toward AI-led workloads is fundamentally changing the design, scale and economics of data centres across the country. With strong domestic demand and favourable cost structures, India is well positioned to become a key node in the global digital infrastructure ecosystem," Rohan Rao, Partner, Deal Advisory KPMG in India said.

Nomura estimates that more than 15 GW of additional capacity is visible in project pipelines over the next decade and expects India’s data-centre capacity to reach about 7 GW by 2030.

Government incentives are adding another layer to the cost equation.