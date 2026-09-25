Sensex rebounds 301 points, but market remains on edge amid oil, yield pressures

The key pressure point remained crude oil. Brent crude was trading above $105 a barrel, keeping concerns over India's import bill and inflation firmly in focus. A sustained rise in oil prices could put pressure on corporate costs, the current account and the broader inflation outlook, making it an important variable for equity investors.

Global bond yields also remained a concern. Elevated US Treasury yields have increased the attractiveness of dollar-denominated assets while putting pressure on emerging-market equities. Higher yields can also affect equity valuations by increasing the relative cost of capital and reducing the appeal of riskier assets.

Foreign investor flows added to the uncertainty. Foreign institutional investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 5,027.36 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 4,301.18 crore. The divergence highlights the importance of domestic institutional buying in cushioning the impact of continued foreign outflows.

Analysts said that sectoral performance was mixed. "Several domestic-facing segments found buying support after the previous day's decline, while parts of the information technology sector remained under pressure. The weakness in IT stocks reflected, among other factors, sensitivity to global economic conditions, currency movements and concerns surrounding demand in key overseas markets," they said.

Friday's gains should therefore be viewed in the context of the much larger decline recorded earlier in the week. The Sensex remained below its recent levels despite the recovery, while the broader market continued to digest the impact of higher oil prices, elevated global yields and geopolitical uncertainty.

"Indian equities staged a measured rebound today following Thursday’s sharp decline, as reports of progress towards a phased US–Iran agreement improved sentiment. Selective buying in banks and automobiles also helped the benchmark indices recover from a cautious opening," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, in a post market comment.

However, he added, the rebound remained more a stabilisation attempt than a decisive reversal. Brent crude stayed elevated near $105 a barrel despite retreating from its recent peak, while the US 10-year Treasury yield remained around 5.2%, keeping pressure on global financial conditions.

Geopolitical developments, particularly those affecting the Middle East and global energy supplies, are likely to remain important for Indian markets. Any further increase in crude prices could intensify concerns over inflation and external-sector pressures, while signs of easing geopolitical tensions could provide relief to risk sentiment.

From a market-trend perspective, Friday's session points to stabilisation rather than a clear reversal of the recent weakness. The 301-point recovery demonstrates that buyers remain willing to step in after sharp declines, but the inability of the market to sustain stronger intraday gains indicates that investors remain selective.

Going forward, the market's direction is likely to depend on a combination of crude oil prices, global bond yields, foreign fund flows and geopolitical developments. The ability of the Sensex and Nifty to hold above their recent lows, while attracting sustained buying rather than short-term bargain hunting, will be important in determining whether this week's volatility gives way to a more durable recovery.

For now, the message from Friday's trading was one of cautious resilience: investors stepped in after the sell-off, but the major macroeconomic risks that triggered the decline remained unresolved.