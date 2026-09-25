Signature Global plans to develop luxury farmhouses in Gurugram, targets Rs 5,500–6,000 crore GDV

Adding to big-ticket deals in the National Capital Region (NCR) market, Signature Global on Friday announced its entry into Gurugram West, i.e. Farrukhnagar, with plans to develop an exclusive 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa destination. The Company has acquired 25 acres of land and entered into a Collaboration Agreement for an additional 169.22 acres in the region.

With approximately 6.77 million sq. ft. of developable potential, the project is expected to have a Gross Development Value (GDV) of approximately Rs 5,500–6,000 crore, according to a statement by Signature Global.

The project is designed as an uber-premium, invitation-only residential offering. Signature Global said that the development will bring together exceptional residences with a curated world of sport, hospitality, leisure and lifestyle experiences. The project is envisioned as a low-density, highly exclusive private enclave, offering expansive spaces, heightened privacy and an elevated lifestyle experience.

Located approximately 15 minutes’ drive from the Dwarka Expressway, the land parcel enjoys connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and frontage along the Farrukhnagar-Wazirpur Road. The location provides access to Gurugram’s established residential and commercial hubs, as well as Delhi and the wider NCR.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, Signature Global (India) said that Farrukhnagar has been on their radar for some time as its proximity to the Dwarka Expressway and KMP Expressway, combined with the scale of open land available here, creates an opportunity to approach luxury living very differently. He added that they are not looking at this as a conventional residential development.

“With nearly 6.77 million square feet of developable potential, this is also a meaningful addition to our development pipeline. More importantly, it allows us to enter a segment where the product is defined not simply by the residence, but by the quality of the environment, the exclusivity of the community and the experiences built around it,” said Aggarwal.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, Signature Global reported sales bookings of Rs 1,970 crore. The Company has so far delivered 19.2 million sq. ft. of real estate. In FY2025–26, Signature Global recorded sales bookings of Rs 8,250 crore, making it the fifth-largest listed real estate company in terms of sales bookings.