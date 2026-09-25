Tesla opens sixth India outlet in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tesla India on Friday opened its sixth outlet in the country in Chennai, with the Model Y and Model YL available for sale from Rs 50.89 lakh. The vehicles will be available with an EMI of Rs 39,990 and a down payment of Rs 6 lakh.

This is Tesla’s third experience centre in south India.

Tesla India country head Sharad Agarwal said, “We probably work on a different future, which is driven by AI and robotics. Tesla is actively on working on that. At Tesla, we are technically transitioning into a complete physical AI company.”

Tesla is collecting data from its cars and using it to transform the car-riding experience for commuters. Agarwal said the company is building the world’s largest chip manufacturing plant as the need for chips and fabs would be high in a future driven by AI and robotics.

He added that Tesla is not a car company but a technology company involved in robot and wheels making.

Agarwal said Tesla is building a humanoid robot called Optimus and has transferred all the data to the robot.

He also said Tesla has launched Cybercab, a car without pedals or a steering wheel. To provide ownership and service support, Tesla India has also made a Tesla-Approved Collision Center and service capabilities available in Poonamallee.

The 2026 Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers 2,138 litres of storage space and seating for up to five passengers. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a range of up to 500 km under WLTP.