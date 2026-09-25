TRAI launches platform to rate properties on digital connectivity

NEW DELHI: Property buyers and tenants can now check a property's digital connectivity before making a purchase or lease decision, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) launching the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Platform on Thursday.
The DCR rates a property's readiness for digital connectivity based on factors such as fibre connectivity, mobile network availability inside buildings, in-building mobile solutions and Wi-Fi infrastructure.
Property managers of residential, commercial, government and public properties can register their properties and apply for a DCR. A registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) will assess the property using the methodology prescribed by TRAI.
Existing buildings can be assessed for their available connectivity infrastructure, while the framework also covers under-construction properties to encourage developers to include digital connectivity infrastructure during construction.
Authorised DCRA personnel will use a dedicated mobile application to conduct in-building connectivity measurements and record test results. The information will be synchronised with the main platform for assessment, report generation, certification and publication of the rating.
The platform also provides a public search facility. Consumers can search for a rated property using its name, certificate ID or location, view its digitally signed rating certificate and verify its authenticity through the QR code.
The framework has been prescribed under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity) Regulations, 2024, as amended in May 2026.
TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said the platform would provide consumers with credible and comparable information on digital connectivity and encourage property managers to plan connectivity infrastructure at an appropriate stage of development.
He said 11 property managers and around seven properties have been registered so far.
“The regulations also provide a mechanism whereby, if a rating is not found satisfactory by the occupants, they can make a representation, following which it can be audited. So, the platform provides complete transparency in the mechanism, along with digital record-keeping and auditability,” said Lahoti.