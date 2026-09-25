TRAI launches platform to rate properties on digital connectivity

NEW DELHI: Property buyers and tenants can now check a property's digital connectivity before making a purchase or lease decision, with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) launching the Digital Connectivity Rating (DCR) Platform on Thursday.

The DCR rates a property's readiness for digital connectivity based on factors such as fibre connectivity, mobile network availability inside buildings, in-building mobile solutions and Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Property managers of residential, commercial, government and public properties can register their properties and apply for a DCR. A registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agency (DCRA) will assess the property using the methodology prescribed by TRAI.

Existing buildings can be assessed for their available connectivity infrastructure, while the framework also covers under-construction properties to encourage developers to include digital connectivity infrastructure during construction.

Authorised DCRA personnel will use a dedicated mobile application to conduct in-building connectivity measurements and record test results. The information will be synchronised with the main platform for assessment, report generation, certification and publication of the rating.