Vodafone Idea rolls out free international roaming on select plans

NEW DELHI: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Thursday announced free international roaming for customers on select postpaid, prepaid and enterprise plans, allowing users to stay connected across more than 170 countries without paying a separate roaming charge.

The company said the offer will be available for up to three international trips a year, depending on the plan, with different data quotas and outgoing calling limits. It said the bundled benefit could help customers save up to Rs 9,000 a year on international roaming.

The new offering is part of Vi’s “Vi Pe Sab Hain VIP” brand campaign and is aimed at individual, family and business travellers. Customers can activate the eligible international roaming plans through the Vi app.

Vi said the plans include postpaid offerings starting at Rs 501, annual prepaid unlimited data plans and enterprise plans starting at Rs 451.

“Traditionally, international roaming has meant buying a pack or an additional purchase of a new local SIM or a travel eSIM and is mostly perceived as expensive. We are taking a disruptive approach by making international roaming a built-in benefit on our key Vi plans,” said Avneesh Khosla, chief marketing officer, Vi.

He said the company was moving from a model where customers buy roaming services when they travel to one where their existing Vi number remains connected overseas as part of their plan.

Under the new proposition, eligible customers can use their existing Vi numbers while travelling abroad, avoiding the need to purchase local or travel SIMs. The company said the service is designed to provide connectivity for calls and data while also allowing customers to continue receiving services linked to their Indian mobile numbers.

Vi has been under pressure to strengthen its customer proposition amid intense competition in the telecom market. The operator has been focusing on improving its network, raising investments and introducing new plans to retain and attract subscribers.

Customers can check their eligibility and activate the applicable Roam-Free plan through the Vi app, the company said.