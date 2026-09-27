India targets USD 100 billion gems & jewellery export goal

The central government has set a target to export gems and jewellery worth up to USD 100 billion by 2040. This ambition aims to recognise and upskill lakhs of artisans, making them globally competitive in craftsmanship.

During the 14th edition of the Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) in 2026, Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, stated, “To achieve our export ambitions, the industry must strengthen its journey from ‘Vocal for Local’ to ‘Local to Global’ through investment, skill development, and greater value addition.”

Currently, India’s gems and jewellery sector exports approximately ₹2.5 lakh crore worth of goods, while imports stand at around ₹1.65 lakh crore. This reflects a strong export orientation and significant contributions to the country’s trade.

Khandelwal also emphasized the importance of recognizing and upskilling local artisans, whose craftsmanship directly impacts product quality and global competitiveness. “Building their capabilities will help Indian jewellery become more competitive and enhance its presence in international markets,” he remarked.

Experts predict that over the next 5 to 7 years, approximately 20 to 25% of India’s gold consumption could come from domestic mines, with jewellery exports targeted to reach USD 100 billion.

Pramod Derawala, Chairman of the National Jewellery and Gemstone Council of India (NJGCI), highlighted the growth opportunities in India’s jewellery sector and the necessity to strengthen the value chain.