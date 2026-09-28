AI speeds up vulnerability discovery, but enterprises struggle to fix risks: Cognizant

Artificial intelligence is allowing enterprises to identify cyber vulnerabilities at machine speed, but organisations are struggling to fix them at the same pace, causing risks to accumulate faster than they can be removed, Cognizant's global cybersecurity head Vishal Salvi told TNIE.

“Many organisations are accumulating risk faster than they can remove it. The challenge is not visibility. It is execution,” Salvi said.

He said AI had made vulnerability discovery faster, while remediation continued to be limited by business processes, testing cycles and operational considerations. This had created a gap between how quickly organisations could identify risks and how quickly they could address them.

“I often describe this as ‘machine-speed offence versus calendar-speed defence.’ That gap is becoming one of the defining cyber challenges of the AI era,” he said.

Salvi said AI had also become a new attack surface, with risks emerging around models, prompts, agents and autonomous actions. At the same time, organisations faced gaps in managing non-human identities, agent behaviour and accountability.

He said years of technology debt and security debt had left some organisations with environments where vulnerabilities reflected deeper architectural problems. AI was exposing those weaknesses and strengthening the case for modernisation.

“The next major shift will be applying AI to remediation itself, helping organisations prioritise, validate and resolve vulnerabilities faster,” Salvi said.

He said AI was already being used for vulnerability discovery, threat detection and investigation, helping security teams correlate signals, reduce noise and analyse incidents.

However, he said business-critical decisions still required human judgement and accountability. “The future is not fully autonomous cybersecurity. It is human-led, AI-accelerated cybersecurity, where AI handles scale and analysis while people remain accountable for decisions and governance.”